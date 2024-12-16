Delhi-NCR Enforces Drastic Air Quality Measures as Pollution Peaks
Amid rising pollution levels, Delhi-NCR has imposed Stage 4 air quality measures, halting construction activities, enforcing hybrid school modes, and restricting non-essential diesel trucks. The 24-hour AQI exceeded 400, prompting these restrictions. Doctors warn of the severe health impact of prolonged exposure to such hazardous air conditions.
Delhi's deteriorating air quality has prompted the enforcement of Stage 4 restrictions, the harshest under the winter air pollution control blueprint. The measures, aiming to curb pollution levels, include halting construction and enforcing a ban on non-essential diesel trucks.
The Delhi-NCR region saw its 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) surpass 400, a significant deterioration intensified by calm winds and inversion layers. The stringent steps were put in place after the area breached the 'severe' air quality mark.
Doctors caution that the air quality in Delhi is akin to smoking multiple cigarettes daily, posing severe health risks. The measures, also involving hybrid teaching modes for schools, aim to mitigate the pollution impact on public health.
