Cyclone Chido Devastates Mozambique and Mayotte
Cyclone Chido has claimed at least 34 lives in Mozambique and caused significant devastation in the French island of Mayotte. The storm has impacted over 174,000 people, leaving 319 injured. Mozambique's disaster agency and the UN's OCHA provided these figures following the cyclone's landfall on Sunday.
A powerful cyclone named Chido has wreaked havoc in Mozambique, claiming the lives of at least 34 people. The U.N. humanitarian agency, OCHA, confirmed the death toll on Tuesday, citing data from Mozambique's disaster management authorities.
The French island of Mayotte suffered the most before the cyclone moved toward Mozambique's eastern coast. Reports suggest hundreds or potentially thousands may have perished in Mayotte, leaving a grim toll behind.
As of December 17, 2024, approximately 174,158 individuals have been affected by the cyclone, with 34 confirmed dead and 319 injured, according to OCHA. These figures underscore the extent of Cyclone Chido's impact on the southern African region.
