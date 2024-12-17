Left Menu

Chaos in Mayotte: Cyclone Devastation Spurs Political and Humanitarian Crisis

Cyclone Chido has wreaked havoc in Mayotte, causing fatalities, injuries, and significant destruction. French officials urge for immediate aid as political tensions around immigration and environmental impacts rise. With a heavy death toll, Mayotte's future remains uncertain amidst allegations of government neglect and the pressing need for disaster preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:19 IST
Authorities in Mayotte are urgently working to contain hunger, disease, and lawlessness following the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Chido. The storm has already led to deaths and numerous injuries, with significant parts of the island still inaccessible.

French officials confirmed 22 deaths and over 1,400 injuries, with concerns that more casualties remain undiscovered. Essential supplies of food and water are being dispatched, while a curfew has been imposed to curtail unrest and criminal activities.

Politically, the disaster has highlighted ongoing debates regarding immigration, poverty, and climate-related challenges in French overseas territories. President Macron plans to visit Mayotte, as discussions about better disaster preparedness and addressing root causes intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

