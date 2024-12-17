Chaos in Mayotte: Cyclone Devastation Spurs Political and Humanitarian Crisis

Authorities in Mayotte are urgently working to contain hunger, disease, and lawlessness following the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Chido. The storm has already led to deaths and numerous injuries, with significant parts of the island still inaccessible.

French officials confirmed 22 deaths and over 1,400 injuries, with concerns that more casualties remain undiscovered. Essential supplies of food and water are being dispatched, while a curfew has been imposed to curtail unrest and criminal activities.

Politically, the disaster has highlighted ongoing debates regarding immigration, poverty, and climate-related challenges in French overseas territories. President Macron plans to visit Mayotte, as discussions about better disaster preparedness and addressing root causes intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)