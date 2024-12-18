Kashmir's Cold Spell Shows Slight Respite Amid Freezing Temperatures
Kashmir witnesses a slight improvement in cold conditions as minimum temperatures rise, though still below freezing. Srinagar records minus 4.5°C, up from minus 5.3°C. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other areas experience intense cold, with some water bodies and supply lines frozen. A further temperature drop is expected.
Kashmir experienced a slight relief in its harsh cold conditions as the region's minimum temperatures noted a marginal rise, though they continue to hover below freezing. Official reports from Wednesday mark this subtle change, highlighting regions like Srinagar city.
Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, a minor increase from the prior night's minus 5.3 degrees. Similarly, the famous ski-resort Gulmarg registered a low of minus 5 degrees, a decrease from the previous night.
Despite these slight improvements, some water bodies, including parts of Dal Lake, and many water supply lines across the city remain frozen. The forecast predicts dry weather with possible light snow and further temperature declines in the coming days.
