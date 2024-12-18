Left Menu

Kashmir's Cold Spell Shows Slight Respite Amid Freezing Temperatures

Kashmir witnesses a slight improvement in cold conditions as minimum temperatures rise, though still below freezing. Srinagar records minus 4.5°C, up from minus 5.3°C. Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and other areas experience intense cold, with some water bodies and supply lines frozen. A further temperature drop is expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:03 IST
Kashmir's Cold Spell Shows Slight Respite Amid Freezing Temperatures
Panun Kashmir Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir experienced a slight relief in its harsh cold conditions as the region's minimum temperatures noted a marginal rise, though they continue to hover below freezing. Official reports from Wednesday mark this subtle change, highlighting regions like Srinagar city.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, a minor increase from the prior night's minus 5.3 degrees. Similarly, the famous ski-resort Gulmarg registered a low of minus 5 degrees, a decrease from the previous night.

Despite these slight improvements, some water bodies, including parts of Dal Lake, and many water supply lines across the city remain frozen. The forecast predicts dry weather with possible light snow and further temperature declines in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024