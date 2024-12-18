Cyclone Chaos in Mayotte: Uncertainty Looms

Uncertainty looms over cyclone-hit Mayotte, as Acting French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed the impossibility of providing a death toll at this stage.

Speaking to BFM TV, Retailleau conveyed his concerns over potentially significant casualties while highlighting the injuries sustained by two gendarmes on the island.

The extent of the devastation in Mayotte remains unclear, leaving authorities and residents on edge as recovery and assessment efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)