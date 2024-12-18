Left Menu

Cyclone Chaos in Mayotte: Uncertainty Looms

Acting French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed uncertainty about the death toll in cyclone-hit Mayotte, fearing significant casualties. He reported injuries among two gendarmes on the island. The current situation remains unclear as recovery efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:14 IST
Cyclone Chaos in Mayotte: Uncertainty Looms
  • Country:
  • France

Uncertainty looms over cyclone-hit Mayotte, as Acting French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau expressed the impossibility of providing a death toll at this stage.

Speaking to BFM TV, Retailleau conveyed his concerns over potentially significant casualties while highlighting the injuries sustained by two gendarmes on the island.

The extent of the devastation in Mayotte remains unclear, leaving authorities and residents on edge as recovery and assessment efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024