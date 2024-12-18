Tragic Capsize off Mumbai: Search and Rescue Underway
A ferry, Neelkamal, capsized off the Mumbai coast near Elephanta Islands. One passenger died and 66 were rescued, with searches ongoing for about a dozen missing. The Navy, Coast Guard, and other agencies are involved in a large-scale rescue operation.
- Country:
- India
A passenger has died and efforts are ongoing to locate about a dozen others following the capsize of a ferry off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, local authorities confirmed.
The vessel, named Neelkamal, was en route to Elephanta Islands, a favored tourist spot near Mumbai, when it was struck by a small boat around 4 p.m., according to police reports.
In a large-scale search and rescue mission, the Navy has deployed 11 boats, while three Marine Police boats and a Coast Guard vessel are also operational in the area. Four helicopters have joined the coordinated efforts along with personnel from various agencies, including the police and local fishermen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
