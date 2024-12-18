Left Menu

Cracking Down on Burn: New Waste Management Rules Set to Transform Practices

The government is introducing stringent measures against agricultural waste burning and empowering sanitation workers to impose fines for unsegregated waste. The draft Solid Waste Management Rules 2024, effective October 1, focus on penalties, improving rural waste management, and addressing air quality threats in Delhi-NCR. Stakeholders are invited to give feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle the pressing environmental issues exacerbated by agricultural waste burning, the government has proposed new Solid Waste Management Rules for 2024. The rules, slated to take effect on October 1 next year, aim to curb open burning of agricultural waste by imposing severe fines. Additionally, sanitation workers will be authorized to levy penalties on individuals and organizations mishandling waste.

The draft rules mark a significant shift towards enhancing waste management practices, particularly in rural areas plagued by inadequate frameworks. With a focus on developing robust monitoring systems and addressing legacy waste, the initiative seeks to strengthen accountability and operational efficiency in waste disposal.

Further, recognizing the formidable air quality challenges faced by Delhi-NCR during winter months, the Centre has doubled penalties for farmers burning crop residue. Contributing factors such as the paddy-wheat cropping system, mechanized harvesting, and lack of viable markets for crop residue have been identified as critical issues needing immediate attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

