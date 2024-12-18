Investors Hold Breath Before Fed's Year-End Decision

Wall Street opened with almost no movement on Wednesday, reflecting investors' cautious approach ahead of the Federal Reserve's concluding rate decision for the year. Market participants are keenly observing for indications of policymakers' plans for 2025 and whether a more conservative stance might be adopted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by a modest 9.8 points, marking a 0.02% increase, as it opened at 43,459.72. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 3.0 points, reflecting a small dip of 0.05%, settling at 6,047.65.

On a positive note, the Nasdaq Composite added 5.9 points to its value, experiencing a 0.03% rise to reach 20,114.982. These mixed results underline the prevailing caution among investors as they await the Fed's decisions.

