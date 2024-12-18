Left Menu

Investors Hold Breath Before Fed's Year-End Decision

Wall Street's main indexes opened nearly unchanged as investors exhibited caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year. They are also anticipating signals on policymakers' stances for 2025. The Dow Jones had a minor uptick, while the S&P 500 slightly fell, and Nasdaq gained modestly.

Wall Street opened with almost no movement on Wednesday, reflecting investors' cautious approach ahead of the Federal Reserve's concluding rate decision for the year. Market participants are keenly observing for indications of policymakers' plans for 2025 and whether a more conservative stance might be adopted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by a modest 9.8 points, marking a 0.02% increase, as it opened at 43,459.72. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 3.0 points, reflecting a small dip of 0.05%, settling at 6,047.65.

On a positive note, the Nasdaq Composite added 5.9 points to its value, experiencing a 0.03% rise to reach 20,114.982. These mixed results underline the prevailing caution among investors as they await the Fed's decisions.

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

