Investors Hold Breath Before Fed's Year-End Decision
Wall Street's main indexes opened nearly unchanged as investors exhibited caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year. They are also anticipating signals on policymakers' stances for 2025. The Dow Jones had a minor uptick, while the S&P 500 slightly fell, and Nasdaq gained modestly.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by a modest 9.8 points, marking a 0.02% increase, as it opened at 43,459.72. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 decreased by 3.0 points, reflecting a small dip of 0.05%, settling at 6,047.65.
On a positive note, the Nasdaq Composite added 5.9 points to its value, experiencing a 0.03% rise to reach 20,114.982. These mixed results underline the prevailing caution among investors as they await the Fed's decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
