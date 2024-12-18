Karnataka Assembly Approves New Mysuru Development Structure

The Karnataka Assembly has officially passed the Mysuru Development Authority Bill, which is set to replace the existing Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

This significant legislation outlines the structure of the new authority, known as MDA, which will comprise a chairperson, an ex-officio commissioner, and a finance member. The team will also include an engineer from the Karnataka Engineering Service, a town planner, an architect, and a deputy secretary rank officer from the Urban Development Department.

Additionally, representation will be drawn from various sectors, including two legislators, a woman, a SC/ST community member, and representatives from the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, ESCOM, and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)