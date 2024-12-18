Devastation in Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Aftermath
Cyclone Chido, the most powerful storm in 90 years, has devastated Mayotte, leaving 100,000 homeless. With 31 confirmed dead, many fear the toll is higher. Locals report little government aid as they struggle to rebuild from the destruction. President Macron visits the affected region for damage assessment.
Mayotte, the French Indian Ocean archipelago, is reeling from Cyclone Chido's destruction, which has left an unprecedented toll on its population.
As local residents feverishly rebuild their homes, this devastating storm represents the most powerful to hit the region in nearly a century, leaving over 100,000 homeless and claiming 31 lives, though officials fear the death toll could be much higher.
Residents report a lack of government or security presence, as many fend for themselves amid the widespread devastation. Ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit, despair mounts in the impoverished favelas where state support is scarcely visible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
