Devastation in Mayotte: Cyclone Chido's Aftermath

Mayotte, the French Indian Ocean archipelago, is reeling from Cyclone Chido's destruction, which has left an unprecedented toll on its population.

As local residents feverishly rebuild their homes, this devastating storm represents the most powerful to hit the region in nearly a century, leaving over 100,000 homeless and claiming 31 lives, though officials fear the death toll could be much higher.

Residents report a lack of government or security presence, as many fend for themselves amid the widespread devastation. Ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's planned visit, despair mounts in the impoverished favelas where state support is scarcely visible.

(With inputs from agencies.)