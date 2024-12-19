Choked by Smog: Sarajevo Struggles with Dangerous Air Pollution

On Thursday, Sarajevo's residents found themselves engulfed in a thick smog, grounding flights and urging people to remain indoors. The city has been labeled the third most-polluted globally, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 225, categorized as 'very unhealthy' by the Swiss air quality firm IQAir.

As people choke on the toxic air, pensioner Hajra Subasic speaks of the struggle to breathe, especially for those with heart conditions. The winter reliance on coal and wood exacerbates pollution in the region, posing significant health risks and premature death. The city's geography, compounded by poor urban planning, has made matters worse.

Despite commitments to European Union accession, Balkan countries lag in environmental protection. Alongside garbage-choked rivers and little recycling, minimal measures are in place to address air quality. Belgrade, too, faces 'unhealthy' air conditions, spurring Sarajevo residents like Nada to escape to cleaner mountain air.

(With inputs from agencies.)