Choked by Smog: Sarajevo Struggles with Dangerous Air Pollution
Sarajevo faces severe air pollution, with an AQI of 225 labeling it the third most-polluted city globally. Residents struggle with health issues, and authorities' inaction adds to frustration. Despite environmental commitments, pollution and poor urban planning persist, especially in Balkan nations reliant on coal and wood for heating.
- Country:
- Bosnia And Herzegovina
On Thursday, Sarajevo's residents found themselves engulfed in a thick smog, grounding flights and urging people to remain indoors. The city has been labeled the third most-polluted globally, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 225, categorized as 'very unhealthy' by the Swiss air quality firm IQAir.
As people choke on the toxic air, pensioner Hajra Subasic speaks of the struggle to breathe, especially for those with heart conditions. The winter reliance on coal and wood exacerbates pollution in the region, posing significant health risks and premature death. The city's geography, compounded by poor urban planning, has made matters worse.
Despite commitments to European Union accession, Balkan countries lag in environmental protection. Alongside garbage-choked rivers and little recycling, minimal measures are in place to address air quality. Belgrade, too, faces 'unhealthy' air conditions, spurring Sarajevo residents like Nada to escape to cleaner mountain air.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Air Quality Woes: Slight Improvement, But Challenges Remain
Supreme Court to Revisit Bar on High Courts in Coal Block Scam Cases
Delhi's Chilling Welcome to Winter Amid Improving Air Quality
Delhi Breathes Easy: Air Quality Improvement After 50 Days
Government to Auction 27 Coal Blocks to Boost Economy