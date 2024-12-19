Left Menu

Tragic Roof Collapse in Delhi's Rohini Claims Life

A house in Delhi's Rohini area collapsed, leading to the death of a 22-year-old man and injuring another. The incident occurred when the shuttering and lantern of the terrace collapsed. Emergency services were quick to respond, and police are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident struck Delhi's Rohini area as a 22-year-old man lost his life when a house rooftop collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

The unfortunate event took place at around 2:50 pm in gali number 12, causing panic among the residents as the shuttering and lantern of the fourth-floor terrace gave way.

The Delhi Fire Services, alerted promptly, dispatched three fire tenders to the scene. The collapse resulted in the death of young Hashmul, while another person, Tanveer, aged 20, suffered minor head injuries and received treatment at a nearby hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

