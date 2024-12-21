Jewar Transforms into Economic Powerhouse with Noida Airport Boost

The Noida International Airport project is driving significant transformation in Jewar, as highlighted by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. He emphasized the unprecedented development and improved law and order due to the airport, which has become a beacon of growth in the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently discussed the land acquisition process with regional farmers, announcing an increase in compensation by Rs 1200 per sq metre, bringing it up to Rs 4300 per sq metre. This decision aims to address farmers' grievances and ensure their welfare.

Arun Vir Singh, CEO of YEIDA, assured that remaining compensations will be distributed promptly. He also noted plans for skill development and job opportunities for local youth, indicating a brighter future for the area's economy as the airport's 2025 inauguration approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)