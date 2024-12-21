Left Menu

Odisha Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Tourism Boost

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has sought a Rs 10,000 crore investment package from the Centre to enhance tourism infrastructure in Odisha. He emphasized the need for funds to support urbanization and economic growth, highlighting key areas like industrial townships, infrastructure, and the Purvodaya initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 09:19 IST
  • India

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of Odisha has called on the central government to invest Rs 10,000 crore in creating a world-class tourism infrastructure in the state. Majhi made the appeal during a pre-budget consultation meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Majhi emphasized the urgent need for investment in Odisha's urban development, stating that the state's urbanization lags behind the national average. He called for the development of two new industrial townships in Gopalpur and Jharsuguda to spur economic growth in southern and western Odisha.

The Chief Minister also urged support for infrastructure projects like industrial parks, railways, and airports, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision of Odisha as a future growth engine of the country. He further requested a special scheme under the 'Purvodaya' initiative and inclusion in the Aspirational Blocks program for Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

