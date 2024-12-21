Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of a Tigress in Mudhumalai Forest

The Forest department has initiated an investigation into the death of a female tiger discovered in Mudhumalai forest, Nilgiris district. The cause of death remains unknown until a post-mortem examination is performed. The tiger was found by patrol personnel, prompting the involvement of higher officials and expert teams.

  • India

The Forest department has launched a probe into the mysterious death of a tigress found in Mudhumalai forest, Nilgiris district. Officials confirmed the incident on Monday.

A post-mortem examination is set to determine the exact cause of the feline's demise. The tigress was discovered by forest personnel during a routine patrol, which led to the notification of higher authorities.

An expert team will oversee the autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the big cat's unexpected death, authorities stated.

