Mystery Surrounds Death of a Tigress in Mudhumalai Forest

The Forest department has launched a probe into the mysterious death of a tigress found in Mudhumalai forest, Nilgiris district. Officials confirmed the incident on Monday.

A post-mortem examination is set to determine the exact cause of the feline's demise. The tigress was discovered by forest personnel during a routine patrol, which led to the notification of higher authorities.

An expert team will oversee the autopsy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the big cat's unexpected death, authorities stated.

