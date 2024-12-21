Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Warnings and Snow Forecast

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office forecasted snow and rain at isolated places in the state with an orange warning for severe cold waves in specific districts. Dense fog and frost conditions are expected, with temperatures dropping significantly in tribal districts. The state reports a 97% post-monsoon rain deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Warnings and Snow Forecast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office has issued a forecast predicting snow and rain at isolated places on December 23 and 24, with expanded precipitation anticipated on December 27. The weather agency has extended an orange warning, indicating a severe cold wave at several locations, including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi, lasting until December 24.

A yellow warning has been dispatched for a cold wave and potential ground frost in areas like Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu until December 25. The department highlighted that dense fog could envelop some reservoirs near Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) and Balh valley (Mandi), especially during early mornings and late nights.

Despite the weather remaining dry over the past 24 hours, several districts experienced a persistent severe cold wave, particularly in Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Sundernagar. The tribal districts witnessed steep temperature declines, with Tabo plunging to minus 14 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the period recorded a worrying 97% post-monsoon rain deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024