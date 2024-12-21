Himachal Pradesh Weather: Cold Wave Warnings and Snow Forecast

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological office has issued a forecast predicting snow and rain at isolated places on December 23 and 24, with expanded precipitation anticipated on December 27. The weather agency has extended an orange warning, indicating a severe cold wave at several locations, including Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi, lasting until December 24.

A yellow warning has been dispatched for a cold wave and potential ground frost in areas like Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu until December 25. The department highlighted that dense fog could envelop some reservoirs near Bhakra dam (Bilaspur) and Balh valley (Mandi), especially during early mornings and late nights.

Despite the weather remaining dry over the past 24 hours, several districts experienced a persistent severe cold wave, particularly in Una, Mandi, Hamirpur, Chamba, and Sundernagar. The tribal districts witnessed steep temperature declines, with Tabo plunging to minus 14 degrees Celsius. Moreover, the period recorded a worrying 97% post-monsoon rain deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)