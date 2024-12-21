Rescue Operation Underway After Building Collapse in Mohali
In Mohali, Punjab, a four-storey building's collapse triggered a rescue operation involving multiple agencies. Five individuals remain trapped under the debris, with one woman rescued. Rescue teams, including NDRF and police, are on site, with high-level officials monitoring. The cause is suspected to be adjacent plot digging.
A multi-agency operation is currently underway in Sohana village, Mohali, following the collapse of a four-storey building that trapped five individuals underneath the rubble on Saturday. Rescuers have successfully extracted one woman, though her condition remains uncertain.
The operation involves several excavators and a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with fire brigade personnel and medical teams equipped with an ambulance. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his concern, committing to action against those responsible while urging locals to cooperate with the rescue teams.
High-ranking officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Pareek, are at the site, overseeing the rescue operations alongside army and district administration members. The incident is believed to have been triggered by adjacent plot digging, with nearby gym-goers escaping potential disaster due to coincidental absences.
