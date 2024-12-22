Left Menu

The Wandering Tigress: Zeenat's Journey Across State Borders

A three-year-old tigress named Zeenat, originally from Similipal Reserve Forest in Odisha and fitted with a radio collar, has wandered into Purulia district of West Bengal. Monitoring efforts by forest personnel from Odisha and Bengal are ongoing to ensure her safe return to her original habitat amidst concerns of low prey base and potential tranquilization.

22-12-2024
Forest personnel are intensively tracking a tigress named Zeenat that strayed from Odisha's Similipal Reserve Forest into West Bengal. The tigress, equipped with a radio collar, has been located in Purulia district, raising concerns and initiating cross-state monitoring efforts to ensure her safe return.

Officials report that Zeenat, who previously traversed from Jharkhand into West Bengal, has traveled around 50 km, displaying typical territorial behavior. The Bengal and Odisha forest departments are collaborating closely, keeping a vigilant eye on her movements and devising plans to guide her back to Similipal.

Efforts may include tranquilization to mitigate any potential man-animal conflict due to low prey availability in her current location. Authorities emphasize ensuring Zeenat's safety while preserving the ecological balance by encouraging her return to the reserve forest, where her health and territorial needs are better met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

