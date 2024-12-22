The Wandering Tigress: Zeenat's Journey Across State Borders

Forest personnel are intensively tracking a tigress named Zeenat that strayed from Odisha's Similipal Reserve Forest into West Bengal. The tigress, equipped with a radio collar, has been located in Purulia district, raising concerns and initiating cross-state monitoring efforts to ensure her safe return.

Officials report that Zeenat, who previously traversed from Jharkhand into West Bengal, has traveled around 50 km, displaying typical territorial behavior. The Bengal and Odisha forest departments are collaborating closely, keeping a vigilant eye on her movements and devising plans to guide her back to Similipal.

Efforts may include tranquilization to mitigate any potential man-animal conflict due to low prey availability in her current location. Authorities emphasize ensuring Zeenat's safety while preserving the ecological balance by encouraging her return to the reserve forest, where her health and territorial needs are better met.

