Delhi's Civic Woes: A Call for Unity

In an unusual display of political unity, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday visited Rangpuri Pahari to address civic issues spotlighted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Saxena had shared a video showcasing the dire conditions experienced by residents, particularly women, in the area.

Saxena expressed disappointment, describing the poor living standards suffered by many. He highlighted problems that include overflowing sewers and the absence of basic amenities. He urged both the former and current Delhi chief ministers to personally visit these locations and initiate immediate remedial actions.

In response, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the issues and promised government action. The government's focus will be on addressing infrastructural shortcomings, as evidenced by their recent road construction on the Nangloi-Mundka Road. Collaborative efforts by local authorities and community stakeholders aim to significantly enhance Delhi's living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)