Tragedy Strikes: Mohali Building Collapse Sparks Investigation

A tragic building collapse in Mohali, Punjab, claimed two lives and drew attention to unauthorized construction practices. The three-storey building fell due to suspected unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot, prompting a massive 23-hour rescue operation by local authorities.

The victims, Drishti Verma, 20, and Abhishek Dhanwal, 29, perished despite efforts to save them from the rubble. The owners Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, along with the contractor, face charges for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as investigations proceed.

The district administration, criticized by opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa, vows to hold those responsible accountable, ensuring stricter enforcement to prevent similar tragedies. Emergency teams, including the NDRF and Army, were integral in the intense rescue efforts.

