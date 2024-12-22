Tragedy Strikes: Mohali Building Collapse Sparks Investigation
A three-storey building collapse in Mohali resulted in two fatalities and launched a multi-agency 23-hour rescue operation. Unauthorized digging is suspected of causing the incident. Legal action has been initiated against the building owners and contractors involved. Authorities promise strict enforcement to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
A tragic building collapse in Mohali, Punjab, claimed two lives and drew attention to unauthorized construction practices. The three-storey building fell due to suspected unauthorized digging on an adjacent plot, prompting a massive 23-hour rescue operation by local authorities.
The victims, Drishti Verma, 20, and Abhishek Dhanwal, 29, perished despite efforts to save them from the rubble. The owners Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, along with the contractor, face charges for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as investigations proceed.
The district administration, criticized by opposition leader Partap Singh Bajwa, vows to hold those responsible accountable, ensuring stricter enforcement to prevent similar tragedies. Emergency teams, including the NDRF and Army, were integral in the intense rescue efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Happy because finally we managed to win": Punjab FC coach after Mohammedan SC match
ISL: Coach Chernyshov hails Mohammedan SC players despite defeat to Punjab FC
Fertiliser Security: Punjab's Urea Stock Ready for Rabi Season
Sukhbir Badal performs 'sewa' at Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara in Punjab
Thrilling Clashes in Tennis Premier League: Punjab Edges Hyderabad, Historic Tie in Bengaluru vs. Rajasthan