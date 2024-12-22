Left Menu

Delhi Chokes: Air Quality Plunges to 'Severe' Levels

Delhi's air quality worsened to the 'severe' category with AQI reaching 409. High PM2.5 levels pose health risks. Stage IV GRAP measures, including construction bans, are enforced. Light rain is forecast on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 23:42 IST
Delhi's air quality took a nosedive on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a 'severe' 409 according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The previous day's AQI was 370, which already placed it in the 'very poor' category. The capital faced alarming PM2.5 pollution, with 37 of 39 monitoring stations reporting 'severe plus' levels.

In response to the deteriorating air quality, Delhi remains in Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, enforcing strict measures like a construction ban. The weather office predicts light rain and cloudy skies for Monday.

