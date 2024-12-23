Kashmir Shivers in Severe Cold Wave

Kashmir is currently experiencing extreme cold wave conditions, prompting the weather department to issue advisories for tourists to adhere to traffic warnings. The persistent sub-freezing temperatures have resulted in icy road conditions across key higher reaches.

Data from Monday indicates that the entire region continues to endure severe cold, with water supply lines freezing and several water bodies developing thin ice layers. The minimum temperature in Srinagar rose to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, an increase of four degrees from the previous night.

In contrast, Pahalgam recorded a steady minus 5 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg saw a dip to minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The coldest spot was Konibal at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department forecasts a further drop of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)