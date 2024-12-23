Left Menu

Kashmir Shivers in Severe Cold Wave

The weather department has advised tourists in Kashmir to heed traffic advisories as sub-freezing temperatures and icy road conditions persist. Intense cold has caused water supply lines to freeze, and temperatures are expected to dip further. The region's coldest spot recorded was Konibal at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently experiencing extreme cold wave conditions, prompting the weather department to issue advisories for tourists to adhere to traffic warnings. The persistent sub-freezing temperatures have resulted in icy road conditions across key higher reaches.

Data from Monday indicates that the entire region continues to endure severe cold, with water supply lines freezing and several water bodies developing thin ice layers. The minimum temperature in Srinagar rose to minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, an increase of four degrees from the previous night.

In contrast, Pahalgam recorded a steady minus 5 degrees Celsius, and Gulmarg saw a dip to minus 4.8 degrees Celsius. The coldest spot was Konibal at minus 6.0 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department forecasts a further drop of two to three degrees in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

