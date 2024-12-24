Left Menu

Midnight Blaze at Mumbai's Bandra High-Rise

A fire erupted in a Bandra apartment in Mumbai, leading to the evacuation of nine residents. Firefighters managed to control the blaze after two-and-a-half hours. An 80-year-old woman named Sira Paryani was hospitalized due to the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

A fire swept through an apartment in a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra district early Tuesday morning, according to civic officials.

An 80-year-old woman, identified as Sira Paryani, was found unconscious and subsequently taken to Bhabha Hospital where her condition was reported as stable. Fire crews evacuated nine residents using the staircase.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building around 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived promptly with four engines and other equipment, eventually extinguishing the blaze after approximately two-and-a-half hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

