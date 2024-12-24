Midnight Blaze at Mumbai's Bandra High-Rise

A fire swept through an apartment in a 15-storey building in Mumbai's Bandra district early Tuesday morning, according to civic officials.

An 80-year-old woman, identified as Sira Paryani, was found unconscious and subsequently taken to Bhabha Hospital where her condition was reported as stable. Fire crews evacuated nine residents using the staircase.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Fortune Enclave building around 1 a.m. Firefighters arrived promptly with four engines and other equipment, eventually extinguishing the blaze after approximately two-and-a-half hours. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)