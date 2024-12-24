Blaze Erupts in Ahmedabad's Titanium Square

A significant fire erupted early Tuesday morning in a multi-storey commercial building in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, causing severe damage to several offices, according to local officials.

The blaze started around 4.30 am on the ninth floor of C-block in the Titanium Square building located in Thaltej. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding eighth and tenth floors, confirmed in-charge chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, although thankfully, there were no casualties, as the offices were vacant at the time. A total of 28 fire tenders and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to the site, taking nearly three hours to control the blaze, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)