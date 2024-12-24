Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Ahmedabad's Titanium Square

A fire broke out in the Titanium Square building in Ahmedabad, damaging several offices but causing no casualties. Originating on the ninth floor, the blaze spread to adjacent floors. Firefighters rushed to contain the fire, which was likely caused by a short-circuit.

Updated: 24-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:06 IST
Blaze Erupts in Ahmedabad's Titanium Square
A significant fire erupted early Tuesday morning in a multi-storey commercial building in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, causing severe damage to several offices, according to local officials.

The blaze started around 4.30 am on the ninth floor of C-block in the Titanium Square building located in Thaltej. The fire quickly spread to the surrounding eighth and tenth floors, confirmed in-charge chief fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a short-circuit, although thankfully, there were no casualties, as the offices were vacant at the time. A total of 28 fire tenders and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to the site, taking nearly three hours to control the blaze, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

