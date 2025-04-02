Inferno at Saraswati Enclave Warehouse: Firefighters Battle Relentless Blaze

A devastating fire erupted at a warehouse in Saraswati Enclave, necessitating the deployment of 22 fire engines to combat the flames, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Reportedly igniting around 11:30 pm on Tuesday, the fire persisted overnight, into the following morning. Jai Narayan, a fire officer from the Sector-37 fire station, emphasized the enormity of the situation: 'The blaze was reported at 11.39 pm Tuesday, prompting a quick response from fire services across Gurugram, Nuh, and Jhajjar.'

Efforts continue to extinguish the fire, which, fortunately, has not resulted in any casualties. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, as authorities work tirelessly to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

