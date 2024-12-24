Tragedy on Ajmer Highway: Gas Tanker Crash Claims 15 Lives

The deadly gas tanker crash on Ajmer highway continues to claim lives, with the toll reaching 15 as two more individuals succumbed to their injuries, hospital sources confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Sushil Bhati, Superintendent of SMS Hospital, two patients died this morning despite receiving treatment. While three individuals were discharged the previous day, 18 remain hospitalized, five of whom are critically injured. Dr. Bhati expressed hope that one or two more patients might be discharged later today as their conditions show improvement.

The catastrophic incident unfolded on December 20 when an LPG tanker and a truck collided, triggering a massive fireball and transforming a portion of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno. Initially, 11 fatalities were reported on the day of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)