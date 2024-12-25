Primus Senior Living sells 120 flats for over Rs 180 cr in Bengaluru amid strong demand

Realty firm Primus Senior Living has sold entire 120 luxury flats for over Rs 180 crore in its new project in Bengaluru on strong demand for homes meant for elderly people.

In a statement on Wednesday, Primus Senior Living said that its new project 'Primus Darpan' has been completely sold out within just two weeks of its launch.

''Located on Kanakapura Road in South Bengaluru, the entire 120 premium senior-friendly flats project has been sold out for over Rs 180 crore within just two weeks of launch on the back of strong demand from end-users who are senior citizens,'' the company said.

The project, which is spread over 2.05 acre, is expected to be completed by 2027. The company sold these units between Rs 1.1 crore and Rs 1.9 crore.

Adarsh Narahari, Founder and Managing Director of Primus Senior Living, said, ''The overwhelming response to Primus Darpan reflects a significant shift, as seniors increasingly embrace the concept of independent, community-focused living that prioritises their lifestyle, well-being, and evolving needs.'' By 2027, he said, the company plans to deliver 3,500+ senior living homes in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

In October, Primus Senior Living raised USD 20 million from investors including General Catalyst.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Nikhil Kamath and Gruhas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)