Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed with Hundreds of Rare Turtles

Police in India arrested three individuals suspected of wildlife smuggling, recovering 297 rare Indian flapshell turtles intended for illegal export to China. Two suspects are still at large. Meanwhile, the captured turtles were handed over to forest officials, and a case was filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:47 IST
In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, Indian police arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the illegal trade of rare turtles. The operation led to the recovery of 297 Indian flapshell turtles, which were reportedly destined for illegal export to China.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar stated that the suspects, identified as Hemant Kumar, Samar Singh, and Tinku, were apprehended at a checkpoint near the Bujhia police outpost following a tip-off. Two other suspects managed to evade capture and remain at large.

Investigations revealed that the turtles, locally known as 'Sundari turtles', were sourced from a pond in Karhal. The accused admitted to being paid Rs 10,000 per turtle. Authorities have since transferred the turtles to the forest department and registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

