Wildlife Traffickers Nabbed with Hundreds of Rare Turtles

In a significant crackdown on wildlife smuggling, Indian police arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the illegal trade of rare turtles. The operation led to the recovery of 297 Indian flapshell turtles, which were reportedly destined for illegal export to China.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar stated that the suspects, identified as Hemant Kumar, Samar Singh, and Tinku, were apprehended at a checkpoint near the Bujhia police outpost following a tip-off. Two other suspects managed to evade capture and remain at large.

Investigations revealed that the turtles, locally known as 'Sundari turtles', were sourced from a pond in Karhal. The accused admitted to being paid Rs 10,000 per turtle. Authorities have since transferred the turtles to the forest department and registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.

