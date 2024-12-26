Left Menu

India's Daring Dual Expedition: Space and Sea Missions Set for 2026

India is preparing to send humans into deep sea in 2026, coinciding with a space mission. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the initiative at a tsunami commemoration event, stressing oceanic exploration's role in India's progress. Three individuals will descend 6,000 meters for the Samudrayaan Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 17:30 IST
India is set to embark on an ambitious dual mission to send a human into the deep sea alongside its upcoming human space mission in early 2026, announced Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Speaking at a tsunami commemoration event, he highlighted the importance of oceanic exploration in India's economic growth, coinciding this endeavor with the human space mission. The minister emphasized sustainable exploration and the conservation of marine resources along India's extensive coastline.

The Samudrayaan Mission, aimed at sending three people 6,000 meters below sea level for exploration, signifies India's commitment to advancing oceanic research, safeguarding livelihoods, and contributing globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

