India's Twin Frontier: Deep Sea and Space Missions Set for 2026

The Indian government plans to launch a human deep-sea mission alongside a human space mission in early 2026. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the project's significance in oceanic exploration and sustainable marine resource management. The initiative aligns with India's ambitions toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:03 IST
In a move to expand its frontiers in science and exploration, India plans to send a human into the deep sea coinciding with its human space mission, expected in early 2026. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced this ambitious plan, aligning with the country's drive toward becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The minister spoke at a commemoration event for the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, affirming that India's commitment to oceanic exploration is part of a broader strategy for sustainable marine resource management. He emphasized the significant role of INCOIS in providing vital oceanic information.

Highlighting the lessons from the 2004 tsunami, Singh stated the importance of integrated tsunami and multi-hazard early warning systems. The government aims to support ocean exploration while ensuring the safety of coastal communities globally, underlining India's leading role in marine science.

(With inputs from agencies.)

