Delhi Experiences Record Rainfall and Air Quality Improvement

On December 2024, the city of Delhi recorded the highest single-day rainfall in over a century, with 41.2 mm in 24 hours, leading to much cooler temperatures. The rainfall placed this December among the rainiest since 1901. Despite the rain, air quality significantly improved, reaching a 'moderate' level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:08 IST
Delhiites woke up to an overcast and chilly day as the city experienced its highest single-day December rainfall in 101 years, according to the weather department. The city recorded 41.2 mm of rain over the past 24 hours till 8:30 am, resulting in temperatures staying below normal throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the capital had not witnessed such a deluge in a single December day since December 3, 1923, when it rained 75.7 mm. December 2024 now ranks as the fifth-highest for monthly rainfall since records started in 1901, based on official observations.

The active western disturbance, together with easterly winds, is bringing light to moderate rain and thunderstorms to northwest and central India, affecting Delhi-NCR. While the city's maximum temperature dropped to a high of 15.8 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees below normal, the minimum remained relatively elevated at 12.7 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the Air Quality Index showed improvement with a reading of 135 on Saturday, falling into the 'moderate' category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

