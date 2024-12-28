Tigress Zeenat: The Elusive Journey Across State Borders
Tigress Zeenat, after escaping Similipal Reserve in Odisha, has traveled over 120 km to reach Ranibandh in West Bengal. Despite efforts by forest officials from three states using tranquilizers and drones, Zeenat remains elusive and has shown no desire to return to Similipal.
- Country:
- India
Tigress Zeenat, originally from Similipal Reserve in Odisha, continues her journey of elusiveness, reaching Ranibandh in West Bengal's Bankura district after 17 days of travel. Along her route, she has incited fear among villagers and managed to evade capture by forest guards.
Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy confirmed to PTI that Zeenat reached the Gopalpur jungle in Ranibandh from Purulia district's Manbazar. With tranquilizer guns and cages at the ready, forest personnel from West Bengal's Sunderban and Jhargram, as well as Odisha, are poised to capture her.
However, challenges such as misty conditions and dense forests are complicating efforts. Drones are being used to track her movements, but despite these measures, Zeenat has yet to be caught, as she traverses new territories in search of a habitat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP's Ram Temple Plan Sparks Political Debate in Murshidabad
SC grants conditional future bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in money laundering case related to cash-for-job scam.
Private Bus Operators Demand Regulatory Panel in West Bengal
Odisha Police Urged to Embrace Tech in Crime Fighting
Mystery Unfolds as Three Women Found Dead in Odisha