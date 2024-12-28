Tigress Zeenat: The Elusive Journey Across State Borders

Tigress Zeenat, originally from Similipal Reserve in Odisha, continues her journey of elusiveness, reaching Ranibandh in West Bengal's Bankura district after 17 days of travel. Along her route, she has incited fear among villagers and managed to evade capture by forest guards.

Chief Wildlife Warden Debal Roy confirmed to PTI that Zeenat reached the Gopalpur jungle in Ranibandh from Purulia district's Manbazar. With tranquilizer guns and cages at the ready, forest personnel from West Bengal's Sunderban and Jhargram, as well as Odisha, are poised to capture her.

However, challenges such as misty conditions and dense forests are complicating efforts. Drones are being used to track her movements, but despite these measures, Zeenat has yet to be caught, as she traverses new territories in search of a habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)