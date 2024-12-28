Mumbai's New Clean-Air Directive: Tackling Construction Dust

In a significant move to tackle dust pollution, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has set forth stringent guidelines for construction activities, aiming to enhance air quality in the city.

The guidelines, which take immediate effect, include deploying water sprinklers and fogging machines at all construction sites, regular water spraying during earth-moving operations, and employing mechanical power sweepers for road maintenance. The disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste is also regulated under these new laws.

Non-compliance will lead to severe fines, starting at Rs 5 lakh and escalating to Rs 20 lakh for repeated offenses. This initiative underscores the Maharashtra government's commitment to sustainable urban development and protecting the environment, aligning with its broader environmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)