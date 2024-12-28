Left Menu

Mumbai's New Clean-Air Directive: Tackling Construction Dust

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has introduced stringent guidelines to curb dust pollution from construction activities. The measures include deploying water sprinklers, fogging machines, managing debris, and regulating vehicle transport. A penalty structure is introduced for contractors failing to comply, with fines up to Rs 20 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:18 IST
Mumbai's New Clean-Air Directive: Tackling Construction Dust
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle dust pollution, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has set forth stringent guidelines for construction activities, aiming to enhance air quality in the city.

The guidelines, which take immediate effect, include deploying water sprinklers and fogging machines at all construction sites, regular water spraying during earth-moving operations, and employing mechanical power sweepers for road maintenance. The disposal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste is also regulated under these new laws.

Non-compliance will lead to severe fines, starting at Rs 5 lakh and escalating to Rs 20 lakh for repeated offenses. This initiative underscores the Maharashtra government's commitment to sustainable urban development and protecting the environment, aligning with its broader environmental priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024