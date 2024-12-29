Tragic Sunday: Road Mishaps Claim Three Lives in Kerala
Three individuals, including two children, lost their lives in two road accidents in Kerala. In Kasargod, two children were killed in a car collision with a KSRTC bus. Separately, a man perished in a motorcycle crash with a van in Thrissur. Investigations are underway.
A tragic Sunday unfolded in Kerala as road accidents claimed the lives of three individuals, including two children, according to police reports.
The first incident involved a fatal collision between a car and a KSRTC bus in Padannakkadu, Kasargod district, around noon. The car, carrying two children among other passengers, was left mangled. The children, identified as Zainul Ruman, aged 9, and Lehak Zainaba, aged 12, succumbed to their injuries. Three others were rushed to the Kanhangad District Hospital.
In a separate incident, a 44-year-old man, Soni, died after his motorcycle collided with a van in Chazhur, Thrissur district. His son, Antony, aged 14, sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Both accidents occurred on Sunday, and cases have been registered, police confirmed.
