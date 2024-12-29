Left Menu

Illegal Turtle Poaching Uncovered in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Two individuals were arrested for poaching turtles in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, while a third suspect escaped. Six endangered turtles were recovered and will be released back into the reserve. The arrested individuals are facing legal action, and efforts to capture the escaped suspect are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:05 IST
Illegal Turtle Poaching Uncovered in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal poaching of turtles within the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The incident took place in the Diyoriyah Range, raising concerns about ongoing wildlife crime in the area.

Although two suspects were caught during a Saturday evening operation near a pond in Compartment Number 16 of the Ghughchai Beat, their third accomplice managed to flee the scene. The Divisional Forest Officer, Manish Singh, confirmed the details of the arrests and the continued search for the escaped suspect.

In a significant recovery, officials seized six turtles protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, from the two arrested individuals. Charges have been filed, and both suspects were presented to a chief judicial magistrate. The authorities are conducting efforts to capture the third suspect, while plans are in place to safely release the turtles back into their natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

Tragic Contractor Suicide Sparks Police Suspensions in Bidar

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024