Illegal Turtle Poaching Uncovered in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

Authorities have apprehended two individuals involved in the illegal poaching of turtles within the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The incident took place in the Diyoriyah Range, raising concerns about ongoing wildlife crime in the area.

Although two suspects were caught during a Saturday evening operation near a pond in Compartment Number 16 of the Ghughchai Beat, their third accomplice managed to flee the scene. The Divisional Forest Officer, Manish Singh, confirmed the details of the arrests and the continued search for the escaped suspect.

In a significant recovery, officials seized six turtles protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, from the two arrested individuals. Charges have been filed, and both suspects were presented to a chief judicial magistrate. The authorities are conducting efforts to capture the third suspect, while plans are in place to safely release the turtles back into their natural habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)