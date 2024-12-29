Left Menu

Chilly Days Grip Punjab and Haryana

Cold weather persisted in Punjab and Haryana with maximum temperatures below normal. Dense fog affected visibility in many areas. Chandigarh recorded 17.4°C, while Haryana and Punjab saw temperatures ranging from 12.2°C to 17.5°C. Severe cold was reported across major cities in both states.

Cold weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana, as maximum temperatures fell below typical levels, casting a chill over the weekend.

Meteorological officials reported that dense fog blanketed numerous areas, significantly reducing visibility early in the day.

Chandigarh's maximum temperature reached 17.4°C. In Haryana, cities such as Rohtak experienced severe cold, recording a high of just 12.2°C, while in Punjab, Ludhiana and Amritsar noted highs of 16°C and 16.7°C respectively.

