Chilly Days Grip Punjab and Haryana

Cold weather conditions persisted across Punjab and Haryana, as maximum temperatures fell below typical levels, casting a chill over the weekend.

Meteorological officials reported that dense fog blanketed numerous areas, significantly reducing visibility early in the day.

Chandigarh's maximum temperature reached 17.4°C. In Haryana, cities such as Rohtak experienced severe cold, recording a high of just 12.2°C, while in Punjab, Ludhiana and Amritsar noted highs of 16°C and 16.7°C respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)