Modi Unveils Urban Renewal Initiatives in Delhi Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a series of development initiatives in Delhi, including the inauguration of 1,675 flats for residents of informal settlements. This event is part of a larger push for slum rehabilitation at the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, backing the 'housing for all' mission.

Highlighting the Centre's ongoing development strides ahead of Delhi's assembly polls, the Prime Minister will also unveil two urban redevelopment concepts. These include the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and residential accommodations at Sarojini Nagar, both showcasing modern ecological designs.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate the Central Board of Secondary Education's integrated office complex at Dwarka, along with setting the foundation for expansive projects at Delhi University. These developments, characterized by green building standards, reflect a dedication to improving urban infrastructure while promoting sustainable living principles.

