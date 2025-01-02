Thane Builders Face Scrutiny for Air Pollution Violations

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued show cause notices to 39 builders who allegedly failed to meet air pollution control standards, a municipal official announced on Thursday. Those unable to provide satisfactory responses might face work stoppages at their construction sites.

Out of 297 builders instructed to adhere to dust pollution control guidelines, only 31 fully complied, resulting in cumulative fines of Rs 4 lakh imposed on 151 builders for minor lapses. In a review meeting led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, the TMC reassessed its environmental strategies.

The commission ordered air quality measuring devices at 50 construction sites and banned burning waste such as garbage and plastic. Meanwhile, over 5,909 vehicles were penalized for transporting uncovered debris, with sanctions also placed on builders not using green nets to control dust emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)