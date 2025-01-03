Left Menu

Modi Unveils New Housing and Education Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of new infrastructure projects in housing and education, aimed at fostering development and empowering future generations. The initiatives include 1,675 flats for slumdwellers and a college in education, reflecting the government's commitment to providing opportunities for growth and learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 09:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of infrastructure projects in housing and education, emphasizing his administration's dedication to empowering future generations. Highlighting the new initiatives ahead of the launch event, Modi stated that these efforts are crucial for India's development, especially in the capital.

In a statement, Modi expressed pride in the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, aiming to improve the living conditions of slumdwellers. Additionally, new Type-2 quarters will benefit government employees, marking significant advancement in living standards.

The education sector also sees a boost with foundation stones laid for a college named after Veer Savarkar, enhancing infrastructure and providing a world-class learning environment. These projects come as political strategies intensify in Delhi, with the BJP aiming to challenge AAP's long-held power ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

