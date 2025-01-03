Modi Unveils New Housing and Education Projects in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a series of infrastructure projects in housing and education, emphasizing his administration's dedication to empowering future generations. Highlighting the new initiatives ahead of the launch event, Modi stated that these efforts are crucial for India's development, especially in the capital.

In a statement, Modi expressed pride in the scheduled inauguration of 1,675 flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project, aiming to improve the living conditions of slumdwellers. Additionally, new Type-2 quarters will benefit government employees, marking significant advancement in living standards.

The education sector also sees a boost with foundation stones laid for a college named after Veer Savarkar, enhancing infrastructure and providing a world-class learning environment. These projects come as political strategies intensify in Delhi, with the BJP aiming to challenge AAP's long-held power ahead of upcoming elections.

