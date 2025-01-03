Transforming Urban Mumbai: Slum Redevelopment and Infrastructure Boost
Union Minister Piyush Goyal discusses plans for slum redevelopment and infrastructure enhancement in his Mumbai North constituency. Key initiatives include housing projects for slum dwellers, improved road and rail connectivity, and promoting local tourism. Meetings will ensure progress on pending projects, with a focus on ease of living.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has outlined plans for significant urban redevelopment in his Mumbai North constituency. Key initiatives include slum redevelopment, road upgrades, and railway line extensions, aimed at improving the urban landscape.
Goyal, who secured his first Lok Sabha victory from this constituency last year, announced a meeting on January 4 with top department heads to assess the progress of these critical projects. An action report will be submitted, and a clear timetable will be established for unresolved issues.
The minister expressed intentions to provide permanent housing for slum dwellers and expedite infrastructure projects to enhance quality of life. Regarding railway improvements, work on four stations, including Kandivali, will commence under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Additionally, extending the Harbour Line to Borivali promises commuting relief, while efforts to boost tourism capitalize on local natural attractions.
