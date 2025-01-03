Blaze in Seongnam: A Close Escape for Many

On Friday, a significant fire broke out at a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, prompting immediate evacuation efforts.

A massive force of over 100 firefighters, supported by 40 vehicles, was mobilized to manage the blaze, according to reports from the Gyeonggi provincial fire department.

Television broadcasts revealed smoke and flames billowing from the building's lower levels. Emergency responders managed to evacuate about 50 people, while rescuing an additional 40. No serious injuries have been reported, and the fire's origin remains unknown.

