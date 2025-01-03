Blaze in Seongnam: A Close Escape for Many
A major fire erupted in a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, leading to the evacuation of dozens. Firefighters swiftly responded, deploying over 100 personnel and 40 vehicles. While the fire's cause is still unknown, thankfully, there were no reports of serious injuries.
On Friday, a significant fire broke out at a commercial building in Seongnam, South Korea, prompting immediate evacuation efforts.
A massive force of over 100 firefighters, supported by 40 vehicles, was mobilized to manage the blaze, according to reports from the Gyeonggi provincial fire department.
Television broadcasts revealed smoke and flames billowing from the building's lower levels. Emergency responders managed to evacuate about 50 people, while rescuing an additional 40. No serious injuries have been reported, and the fire's origin remains unknown.
