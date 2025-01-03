Left Menu

Daring Rescue: Rogue Tiger Captured in Rajasthan

A rogue tiger, ST-2402, strayed from Sariska Tiger Reserve, injuring three people in Dausa, Rajasthan. It was tranquilized and rescued after being found in a farmhouse kitchen in Alwar. The tiger will remain under observation before being released back into the wild.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A male tiger known as ST-2402, which strayed from Sariska Tiger Reserve, caused chaos in Rajasthan's Dausa district. It injured three people before being subdued and rescued this Friday, according to reports from local authorities.

Thursday night, the tiger was discovered in Raini, Alwar, after a farmhouse owner alerted forest officials to its presence in his kitchen. Authorities said the animal's presence was confirmed after the call.

Forest teams from Sariska and Ranthambore promptly arrived at the scene early Friday morning to tranquilize the feline. The farmhouse's open kitchen allowed the operation to proceed smoothly from their vehicle, explained District Forest Officer Abhimanyu Sahran. Following the rescue, the tiger was transported back to Sariska where it waits under observation pending decisions on its release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

