Left Menu

Fog Causes Chaos in Delhi: Flights Delayed and AQI Levels Spike

Dense fog engulfed Delhi, reducing visibility to near-zero in many areas. The Air Quality Index (AQI) hovered in the 'very poor' category with some areas hitting 'severe'. Over 100 flights faced delays, though none were diverted. Conditions are expected to persist in the coming days, affecting daily life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 21:57 IST
Fog Causes Chaos in Delhi: Flights Delayed and AQI Levels Spike
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday, drastically reducing visibility across several areas, according to the weather department. This has prompted a forecast for continued poor visibility in the coming days, compounded by an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the 'very poor' category, and 10 monitoring stations entering the 'severe' category with readings over 400.

Friday's AQI in Delhi stood at 371, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), falling within the 'very poor' category. Of the 32 monitoring stations, 10 reached the 'severe' category with AQI above 400, including areas such as Jahangirpuri and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Meanwhile, the rest fell under the 'very poor' category with Thursday's AQI recorded at 318.

Visibility issues also impeded air travel with over 100 flights delayed due to zero visibility conditions caused by dense fog at the Delhi airport. Despite this, no flights have been diverted, with operations continuing for CAT-III compliant flights. The forecast predicts continued fog and smog in the following days, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 21 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025