Fog Causes Chaos in Delhi: Flights Delayed and AQI Levels Spike

Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday, drastically reducing visibility across several areas, according to the weather department. This has prompted a forecast for continued poor visibility in the coming days, compounded by an Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the 'very poor' category, and 10 monitoring stations entering the 'severe' category with readings over 400.

Friday's AQI in Delhi stood at 371, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), falling within the 'very poor' category. Of the 32 monitoring stations, 10 reached the 'severe' category with AQI above 400, including areas such as Jahangirpuri and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. Meanwhile, the rest fell under the 'very poor' category with Thursday's AQI recorded at 318.

Visibility issues also impeded air travel with over 100 flights delayed due to zero visibility conditions caused by dense fog at the Delhi airport. Despite this, no flights have been diverted, with operations continuing for CAT-III compliant flights. The forecast predicts continued fog and smog in the following days, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected at 21 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)