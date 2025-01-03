Left Menu

Brace for Impact: Arctic Freeze to Engulf Eastern U.S.

A severe snow and ice storm followed by extremely cold weather is expected to impact the eastern United States. Meteorologists predict significant snowfalls, hazardous ice conditions, and a deep freeze due to a polar vortex reaching as far south as Florida. Experts link this extreme weather to climate change impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:23 IST
A formidable snow and ice storm accompanied by bitterly cold conditions is poised to impact the eastern two-thirds of the United States, courtesy of a polar vortex plunging south from the Arctic. Meteorologists predict that the freezing air will extend as far as Florida.

Set to commence on Saturday, the storm is expected to deliver moderate to heavy snow across regions from Kansas City to Washington, with predictions of at least eight inches between central Kansas and Indiana, the National Weather Service forecasts. Private meteorologist Ryan Maue warns of dangerous, tree-downing ice forming just south of these areas.

As this formidable storm progresses into Monday, millions will endure bone-chilling air and severe wind chills all week, potentially creating the coldest January since 2011. Meanwhile, climate experts attribute these phenomena to a rapidly warming Arctic, which disrupts typical weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

