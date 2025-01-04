Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Southeast Australia is currently grappling with an intense heatwave that has significantly increased the risk of bushfires, leading officials to enforce fire bans across large sections of Victoria. Authorities are on high alert after battling a massive blaze in Grampians National Park last week that devastated homes and farmland.

The national meteorological agency reported that temperatures soared as much as 14 degrees Celsius (25.2 degrees Fahrenheit) above average, with Victoria's capital, Melbourne, expected to reach 37 C (98.6 F). By 10:20 a.m. local time, temperatures at Melbourne Airport had already climbed to 32.8 C (91 F), surpassing the typical January peak, based on forecaster data.

Fire bans were enforced in Victoria's western districts, particularly in Wimmera, a region spanning over 180 km (111 miles), where the fire danger was deemed "extreme." "A significant wind change, which is exacerbating the southeast's heat, isn't expected until Sunday night," stated Miriam Bradbury from the Bureau of Meteorology during an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp television.

