Rajagopala Chidambaram: Pioneering Physicist and Nuclear Visionary Passes Away

Eminent physicist Rajagopala Chidambaram, a pivotal figure in India's nuclear tests of 1975 and 1998, passed away at 88. According to the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), he died on Saturday at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai.

Dr. Chidambaram, a distinguished scientist associated with India's nuclear weapon program, left an indelible mark on the nation's strategic capabilities. A statement from the DAE highlighted his unmatched contributions and visionary leadership.

Throughout his career, Chidambaram held key positions, including Principal Scientific Adviser and director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. His pioneering work advanced research in high-pressure physics and materials science, elevating India's scientific landscape.

Chidambaram's initiatives in supercomputing and the National Knowledge Network connected educational institutions nationwide. He earned prestigious honors, including the Padma Vibhushan, and inspired countless scientists.

The scientific community and nation mourn the loss of a trailblazer, with heartfelt condolences extended to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)