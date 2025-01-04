Leopard Captured After Creating Panic in Assam's Nagaon Town
A leopard causing panic in Assam's Nagaon town was tranquillised and captured by forest officials. The animal had been wandering in the town since January 1 and was finally caught in a market area. It has been sent to the Assam State Zoo after medical examination.
A leopard that instilled fear in Assam's Nagaon town over the last three days has been tranquillised and captured on Saturday, according to forest officials.
The big cat was first seen prowling around town on January 1, with sightings reported in several local areas. On Saturday morning, CCTV footage showed the leopard roaming the Daccapatty market area, prompting locals to alert authorities.
Forest officials swiftly acted, tranquillising the animal and securing it in a cage. Preliminary medical evaluations were conducted before transferring the leopard to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati. Officials believe the leopard may have wandered in from either the Bamuni or Chowang forest areas nearby.
(With inputs from agencies.)
