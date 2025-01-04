Left Menu

Leopard Captured After Creating Panic in Assam's Nagaon Town

A leopard causing panic in Assam's Nagaon town was tranquillised and captured by forest officials. The animal had been wandering in the town since January 1 and was finally caught in a market area. It has been sent to the Assam State Zoo after medical examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:44 IST
Leopard Captured After Creating Panic in Assam's Nagaon Town
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard that instilled fear in Assam's Nagaon town over the last three days has been tranquillised and captured on Saturday, according to forest officials.

The big cat was first seen prowling around town on January 1, with sightings reported in several local areas. On Saturday morning, CCTV footage showed the leopard roaming the Daccapatty market area, prompting locals to alert authorities.

Forest officials swiftly acted, tranquillising the animal and securing it in a cage. Preliminary medical evaluations were conducted before transferring the leopard to the Assam State Zoo in Guwahati. Officials believe the leopard may have wandered in from either the Bamuni or Chowang forest areas nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025