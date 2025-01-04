Left Menu

The Green Transformation: Inauguration of Kranti Udyan in Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated a 10-acre park, Kranti Udyan, in Daryaganj. Part of a larger 35-acre redevelopment project, the park offers lush recreational spaces inspired by Kartavya Path. Designed with heritage elements, it includes children's areas, fitness facilities, and seating pavilions while highlighting nearby historical features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:53 IST
The Green Transformation: Inauguration of Kranti Udyan in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious green redevelopment project, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the 10-acre park, Kranti Udyan, situated in Daryaganj. This initiative marks a significant step in a broader transformation plan spanning 35 acres along the Mahatma Gandhi Marg to revitalize the city's recreational landscapes.

Kranti Udyan, inspired by the iconic Kartavya Path near India Gate, infuses historical and modern design elements to create a park that merges formal, neighborhood, and Mughal gardens. The redesign, set against heritage monuments, features amenities including children's play areas, fitness facilities, and distinct pavilions, offering a diverse range of attractions for visitors.

Under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, the project adhered to approvals from the Archaeological Survey of India and the National Monument Authority due to its proximity to protected zones. The park also draws attention to the adjacent historical Shahjahanabad wall, enriching the cultural and historical narrative of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025