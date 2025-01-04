The Green Transformation: Inauguration of Kranti Udyan in Delhi

In an ambitious green redevelopment project, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the 10-acre park, Kranti Udyan, situated in Daryaganj. This initiative marks a significant step in a broader transformation plan spanning 35 acres along the Mahatma Gandhi Marg to revitalize the city's recreational landscapes.

Kranti Udyan, inspired by the iconic Kartavya Path near India Gate, infuses historical and modern design elements to create a park that merges formal, neighborhood, and Mughal gardens. The redesign, set against heritage monuments, features amenities including children's play areas, fitness facilities, and distinct pavilions, offering a diverse range of attractions for visitors.

Under the guidance of the Lieutenant Governor, the project adhered to approvals from the Archaeological Survey of India and the National Monument Authority due to its proximity to protected zones. The park also draws attention to the adjacent historical Shahjahanabad wall, enriching the cultural and historical narrative of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)