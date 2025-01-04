'Sasta Ghar' Scheme: Affordable Housing Initiative Gains Momentum

The Delhi Development Authority's ambitious 'Sasta Ghar' scheme is gaining traction as special camps are rolled out to aid beneficiaries. Approved by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the initiative aims to provide affordable housing with a significant 25% discount for eligible sections of society.

Various departments are mobilizing efforts to host these camps, ensuring easy access for groups such as construction workers, women, and the disadvantaged. The camps are strategically located across major construction sites and transport hubs, with additional outreach programs tailored for specific demographic groups.

The initiative promises to be a game-changer for auto drivers, ex-servicemen, and those belonging to scheduled castes and tribes, as several governmental bodies collaborate to streamline the process and report their progress in outreach and facilitation within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)