Crackdown on Unauthorized Colonies: Jammu Development Authority's Stern Warning

The Jammu Development Authority warns the public against purchasing plots from unauthorized colonies due to illegal constructions. It emphasizes the importance of obtaining a Change of Land Use (CLU) certificate and layout approval. Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court demands a detailed affidavit on commercial activities in Gandhi Nagar's residential areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating concerns over illegal constructions, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) has issued a firm warning: ensure compliance with legal requirements before buying property in newly developing areas.

The JDA emphasizes that buyers should verify colonizers possess a Change of Land Use certificate and have obtained layout plan approvals from relevant authorities. This caution comes amidst rampant unauthorized developments, threatening regional urban planning.

Further intensifying the crackdown, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court demands a comprehensive affidavit regarding commercial activities in Gandhi Nagar, scrutinizing whether they adhere to residential zoning laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

